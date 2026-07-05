Authentic Amritsari breakfast finds a home in Chennai

The beverage menu includes Punjabi sweet lassi, masala chaach, Amritsari shikanjeevi, thandai and rose milk. For dessert, there is saffron suji halwa, Lahori phirnee and jamun rabri.

“Breakfast in Punjab is more than just the first meal of the day. It is about flavour, warmth and togetherness. Every dish on the menu is inspired by recipes I grew up with in Amritsar. I wanted to recreate those familiar flavours and bring a taste of home to Chennai,” says Deepa Arora.

The breakfast menu reflects the chef’s focus on preserving traditional Punjabi recipes while making them accessible to local diners. The breakfast menu is available at The Kitchen by Chef Deepa in Tharamani.