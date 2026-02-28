Attukal Pongala Mahotsavam in Chennai on March 3

Devotees from across the country are set to gather at Binny Mills Ground, Meenambakkam, on March 3 for the Attukal Pongala Mahotsavam, marking a decade of its observance in the city.

Organised by Sathsangama, the annual event mirrors the famed ritual at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, where women prepare Pongala, a sacred offering cooked in earthen pots, as an expression of devotion to Goddess Attukal Amma. The ceremony in Chennai will be conducted on the same auspicious date and muhurtham, following identical pooja procedures.