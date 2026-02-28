Attukal Pongala Mahotsavam in Chennai on March 3

CHENNAI: Chennai will witness a major spiritual congregation on March 3 as Sathsangama organises the 10th edition of the Attukal Pongala Mahotsavam, recreating the revered Kerala festival with traditional rituals and observances.
Devotees from across the country are set to gather at Binny Mills Ground, Meenambakkam, on March 3 for the Attukal Pongala Mahotsavam, marking a decade of its observance in the city.
Organised by Sathsangama, the annual event mirrors the famed ritual at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, where women prepare Pongala, a sacred offering cooked in earthen pots, as an expression of devotion to Goddess Attukal Amma. The ceremony in Chennai will be conducted on the same auspicious date and muhurtham, following identical pooja procedures.
"This marks the 10th consecutive year of bringing the tradition to devotees who are unable to travel to Kerala. The response has grown steadily, reflecting deep spiritual commitment, " the organisers said.
A highlight of this year's Mahotsavam will be the ceremonial lamp lighting by Puja Mahamandaleshwar Swami Anandanavanam Bharati Maharaj of Juna Akhada.
"The festival highlights the enduring cultural and spiritual bond between Tamil Nadu and Kerala, " said Manoj Kumar B, General Convenor of the Celebration Committee.