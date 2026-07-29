Attack on Pachaiyappa’s students: Eight arrested on attempt to murder charges

Officials said their probe revealed that the attack was because of the notorious "route rivalry" among city college students.

On Monday, C Nitish Kumar (18) of Tirumullaivoyal and a 17-year-old boy from Tiruvallur, arrived at the central railway station by train around Monday morning to reach college. While walking through the Central Metro station premises toward college, a gang of about 15 people armed with knives and sickles intercepted them and attacked them indiscriminately before fleeing the scene.