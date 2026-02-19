ATM break in attempt on Walajabad - Vandalur Road

An ATM kiosk belonging to a private bank is situated in Kandigai near Oragadam. No security guard was posted at the kiosk, CCTV cameras and alarm systems had been installed.

According to police, around 2.30 am, two unidentified men arrived at the ATM centre carrying a crowbar and large stones. The duo had covered their faces with masks. They entered the kiosk and attempted to break open the ATM using the crowbar. They also hurled heavy stones at the machine in an effort to damage it and access the cash inside.