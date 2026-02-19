ATM break in attempt on Walajabad - Vandalur Road

CHENNAI: Police are searching for the unidentified men who attempted to rob an ATM on the busy Walajabad-Vandalur Road on Wednesday night. The robbers left the spot after the alarm system went off, and nearly Rs. 20 lakh cash, which was inside the machine, remained safe.
An ATM kiosk belonging to a private bank is situated in Kandigai near Oragadam. No security guard was posted at the kiosk, CCTV cameras and alarm systems had been installed.
According to police, around 2.30 am, two unidentified men arrived at the ATM centre carrying a crowbar and large stones. The duo had covered their faces with masks. They entered the kiosk and attempted to break open the ATM using the crowbar. They also hurled heavy stones at the machine in an effort to damage it and access the cash inside.
However, as soon as they began damaging the machine, the alarm siren installed at the ATM centre started blaring. Fearing that passing motorists or nearby residents might be alerted by the sound, the robbers abandoned their tools inside the kiosk and fled the spot.
Meanwhile, the bank’s central control room received an alert, and the live CCTV feed reportedly showed the masked men attempting to break into the ATM. The bank authorities immediately informed the Kancheepuram district police control room. On information, the Oragadam police rushed to the spot and began an investigation.
Police said that the swift activation of the alarm system forced the suspects to abandon their attempt, preventing the theft of approximately Rs. 20 lakh stored in the ATM. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to trace the suspects.