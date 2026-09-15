At this fair, books take different forms

“Here, we are looking at projects of different kinds of books that are published by individuals without the help of a publishing house. It can be a zine, a photobook or an artist book. We also have independent publishing houses taking part,” says Prasanna Venkatesh of Kannadi Cupboard.

Jojo Library, an artist book library from Mumbai, is among the participants. It publishes its own artist books, collaborates with other artists and also maintains a library of books and materials that fit the fair’s focus. The fair also includes a book curation collective that does not publish books but curates self-published titles from across the country.

And these books can look very different from the novels and hardbacks usually found at a book fair. “A zine, for instance, can be made from a single sheet of paper that is cut and folded. Comics bring together illustrations and narratives, while photobooks combine photographs with text and other visual elements. Artist books can be more experimental and are often produced in small numbers. Sometimes, an artist may not want to mass-produce a book by making 300 or 400 copies. They might make just 20 copies and sell those 20,” smiles Prasanna.