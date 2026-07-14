At this Chennai Corporation school, teachers cross the Hindi barrier for kids' sake

Explaining her approach while teaching these students, S Sumathi, a permanent secondary grade teacher who handles the primary sections, said, "While we display Tamil stories on the screen, we also play the audio or video in Hindi to make them understand the story easily."

The teachers pointed out that the students were bright and responded well to the subjects like mathematics, English, and science. The dedication of the staff is paying off, as the students who have been studying there for more than three to four years can read and write.

The impact is evident in the confidence of the students. J Adithya, a Class 6 student whose father works in a nearby mill, proudly shares the knowledge gained through the teaching. "I love learning Tamil and mathematics. I've already memorised several Tirukkurals and love explaining short Tamil stories to my teachers," he said.

Recalling her early struggles, J Santhakumari, a Class 8 student who has studied here since kindergarten, said, "Initially, I faced immense hardship in reading and understanding stories in Tamil. But today, I am fluent enough to read, write, and explain the stories in Tamil. Now I even act as a student translator, helping teachers understand the needs and opinions of my juniors who struggle to communicate with the teachers."