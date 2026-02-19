At London Fashion Week, Raw Mango’s Sanjay Garg champions craft over quantification

“We started by exploring the Chanderi textile. Our innovations with the yarn and its visual language continue to define that craft. The impetus behind Raw Mango is simply a continuation of that journey,” says Sanjay Garg, textile designer and founder of Raw Mango.

The label is all set to make its debut at the London Fashion Week, unveiling its fall/winter collection, Not About The Flower, on February 23.

When asked about the debut, Sanjay says, “A stage is a stage. Presenting in London is as good as presenting in Kanpur, for me. At the end of the day, it is the work being presented that matters.”