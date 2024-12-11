At least 90 damaged street-light poles to be replaced in Tiruvottiyur zone

CHENNAI: Since several street-light poles have been found in dilapidated conditions in various parts of the city, especially in Tiruvottiyur (Zone 1), the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to replace 90 damaged ones in Tiruvottiyur.

The decision was made in anticipation of heavy monsoon rains. A tender has been floated and Rs 38.62 lakh has been allocated for the same.

As many as 37 street-light poles have not been changed for a long time in Thilagar Nagar at Kaladipet and surrounding areas. Based on the inspection carried out by zonal officials, the civic body floated a tender to replace the poles at Rs 14.05 lakh.

Several areas including Sakthi Ganapathi Nagar will also get 23 new street-light poles that are 7 feet long at an estimated cost of Rs 10.73 lakh, noted a tender report from GCC.

A total cost of Rs 13.83 lakh has been allocated to replace at least 30 poles on Major Saravanan Road and Kargil Nagar. Many areas don’t have a street-light and it's pitch dark at night, which poses a safety concern for residents. The last date for submitting for tender is December 19.

“Replacing the street-light poles in the area would prevent mishaps during the monsoon season and also, whenever there are strong winds. After filing multiple complaints with the zonal officials and ward members, authorities have finally taken action to replace the damaged poles,” said G Saravanan, a resident of Kaladipet in Tiruvottiyur.