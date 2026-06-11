At Chennai's Ashvita gallery, ‘Mimesis’ explores life beyond endless scrolling

“The pixel felt like the right analogy because it is simultaneously the smallest legible unit and completely meaningless in isolation,” the artists explain. “Memory works like that too — a fragment that only becomes coherent when assembled with others.”

The hand is an argument,” they say. “The work is about systems that are cold, precise and automated, but the making of it is slow, embodied and fallible.”

That emphasis on slowness runs throughout the exhibition. In an era defined by endless scrolling and shrinking attention spans, the artists see their work as an invitation to pause.