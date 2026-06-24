At 72, Chennai DIY enthusiast teaches adults the art of using tools

Over the years, that curiosity turned into a lifelong hobby. Today, he handles many of the minor repairs at home himself, from small plumbing and electrical jobs to fixing things around the house and maintaining his car.

His workshop at home reflects that passion. Filled with hand tools, power tools and woodworking equipment, it has become a space where he spends much of his free time. "I have a fully loaded workshop at home. There are drilling machines, jigsaws, circular saws and many other tools apart from the conventional ones. For me, DIY is not a task. It is something I genuinely enjoy doing," he says.

The idea for the workshop for adults came unexpectedly. Raghavan has previously conducted tool-based workshops for children through Quest. After attending those sessions, several parents expressed interest in learning the same skills themselves. "After some of the children's workshops, parents would come and tell me that they wished they had learnt these skills when they were younger. Many of them wanted a similar workshop for adults. That is really how this idea took shape," adds the 72-year-old.

The upcoming workshop is aimed at complete beginners. No prior experience is required, and participants do not need to own any tools. "Many adults have never worked with tools before. Some don't know the difference between a screwdriver and a pair of pliers. Others may have a drilling machine at home, but are afraid to use it. I want to remove that fear and make them comfortable around tools," he explains.

The workshop will cover the basics of measuring, marking, drilling, filing, sanding and finishing. Participants will work with wood and create small pieces from scratch. "At the end of the workshop, they will take home two small products. When they place that piece on a shelf or a table at home, I want them to remember that they built it with their own hands. There is a sense of pride and achievement that comes from making something yourself."