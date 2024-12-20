Astrologer from Velachery cheats couple of Rs 50 lakh, held

CHENNAI: An astrologer from Velachery has been arrested by the city police for allegedly cheating a couple of Rs 50 lakh, promising them to get an approval to establish a petrol bunk in the city.

The accused has been identified as R Venkatasuresh (43) of Guduvanchery. In 2022, the complainant M Kavitha (41), along with her husband, visited Venkatasuresh. He told the couple that the time was ripe for them to make investments as their stars were aligned and advised them to invest in setting up a petrol bunk.

Venkatasuresh told the couple he knew a man named Vijayabaskar, who had solid connections in the central government, and he would help them get approval from an agency.

They then met Vijayabaskar at Virugambakkam, where he assured them to get an approval for Rs 50 lakh. The unsuspecting couple sent him the money through several transactions. However, he did not get them the approval nor did he return their money. When the couple questioned him, he made death threats.

Subsequently, they filed a police complaint and the Velachery police registered a case and arrested Venkatasuresh. A search is on to nab Vijayabaskar. The astrologer was produced before a magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody.