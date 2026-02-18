Associations that stood the test of time in Chennai

Narayanan adds that the circle has also contributed to the counselling field. “Our main contribution to society is that many counselling psychologists have been empowered with tools and techniques through our sessions. The circle has grown strong over the years.”

Sustaining an association for over five decades, he admits, has not been easy. “We continue to get new members, and a few founding members are still part of the circle. I joined in 2000, and it has been an amazing journey for me. This is a place where people network, share knowledge, and build friendships. We have around 150 members and about 50 to 70 people attend the monthly meetings. If you ask me the secret behind sustaining it, I don’t have a single answer. We have a strong foundation, committed members and interesting topics every month,” he says.

Curiosity, he believes, plays a key role. “A lot of people come to our meetings to understand what hypnosis is all about. That curiosity keeps the association alive and active.”