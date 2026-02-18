Associations that stood the test of time in Chennai
CHENNAI: In 1974, driven by curiosity and a desire to understand hypnosis and its possibilities, a group of people in Madras came together to form the Hypnotique Circle Madras. What began as a small forum for learning has today grown into one of the city’s enduring associations, continuing its activities without interruption. In this feature, we introduce two associations that were founded decades ago and explore how they have shaped Chennai’s social landscape over the years.
Major VV Narayanan of Hypnotique Circle Madras says the association was born out of curiosity and a strong desire to understand hypnosis. “Hypnosis and love are perhaps two of the most misunderstood words in the English language. There was a lot of curiosity among people to know what hypnosis really meant. The Hypnotique Circle Madras was founded with the sole purpose of propagating hypnosis in the country. It started with a few aspirants who wanted to learn more about it. They got in touch with Prof. Rooshi Kumar Pandya, who was teaching hypnosis in the United States, and invited him to Chennai. In July 1974, they organised a threeday workshop. But the participants did not want it to end there. They wanted a platform where they could continue to practise, sharpen their skills and share their experiences. That was how the Hypnotique Circle was formed. Since then, the circle has been meeting on the second Saturday of every month for the past 52 years without a break,” he says.
Every month, the group takes up different topics related to the mind, health, wellness, therapy and so on. “We have members from different professions, all brought together by their quest for understanding mind. Over a period of time, the circle has evolved. We also invite eminent hypnotists from across the world to share their expertise,” he says.
Recently, one of the early members returned to the circle after several decades. “Last month, a lady attended our meeting who was present during the early years, from 1974 to 1977. After her marriage, she moved abroad and settled there. Now she has returned. Through her, we were able to reconnect with several others from that period. It was a special moment for all of us,” he recalls.
Narayanan adds that the circle has also contributed to the counselling field. “Our main contribution to society is that many counselling psychologists have been empowered with tools and techniques through our sessions. The circle has grown strong over the years.”
Sustaining an association for over five decades, he admits, has not been easy. “We continue to get new members, and a few founding members are still part of the circle. I joined in 2000, and it has been an amazing journey for me. This is a place where people network, share knowledge, and build friendships. We have around 150 members and about 50 to 70 people attend the monthly meetings. If you ask me the secret behind sustaining it, I don’t have a single answer. We have a strong foundation, committed members and interesting topics every month,” he says.
Curiosity, he believes, plays a key role. “A lot of people come to our meetings to understand what hypnosis is all about. That curiosity keeps the association alive and active.”
A space that nurtured modern art
Three decades earlier, in 1944, another association was founded in Madras with a similar spirit of collective growth. The Progressive Painters Association was established by renowned artist KCS Paniker with the aim of supporting young and emerging artists.
At a time when individual opportunities were limited, the association became a platform where artists could interact, learn and grow together.
Saravanan Senathipathi, the current president of the association, says the idea was born out of necessity. “In those days, it was not easy for young artists to conduct exhibitions or workshops on their own. Growth was slow when working individually. So the idea was to create a platform where artists could interact and support each other. Senior artists encouraged young artists and gave them opportunities to exhibit together and participate in art camps. This helped them enter the art world and build their careers,” he says.
He adds that being part of an association gives artists credibility. “For me, the association helped a lot when I was starting my career. When you present yourself as part of an association, it adds value. People trust you more - there is recognition and respect,” he says.
Today, more than 80 years later, the association continues to conduct workshops and exhibitions in the city. “Whenever we host exhibitions, people ask how we have sustained for so long. I believe it is because of the strong foundation laid by Paniker. He was a visionary and we are continuing his mission. Commitment and clarity of purpose are essential for any association to survive,” he says.
Saravanan, a prominent contemporary artist, also emphasises the importance of passing leadership to younger members. “To sustain any association, it must be handed over to the next generation. Senior members gradually pass on responsibilities to younger members when they could no longer continue due to age. That continuity has helped us survive.”
He points to the example of the Bombay Progressive Artists’ Group, which was founded in 1947 by artists such as FN Souza, SH Raza, and MF Husain. “It was a major movement in Indian art, but it did not continue for long. Associations survive only when responsibilities are shared across generations,” he says.
Decades after their founding, both the associations continue to remain relevant, showing how communities built on passion, curiosity and continuity continue to shape the social and cultural life of Chennai.