Association for visually impaired seeks withdrawal of EC remark on Braille literacy

In a statement, he said that while the Commission had made commendable arrangements for the conduct of the elections in Tamil Nadu, including provisions to facilitate voting by persons with disabilities, a particular claim in its preparedness report had caused concern.

The report reportedly stated that “99% of visually impaired persons do not know Braille”, which he described as shocking and distressing. He strongly condemned the remark and urged the Commission to immediately withdraw it, and also sought an explanation on the basis of which such a claim had been made.