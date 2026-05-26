Ashvita’s showcases R Varadarajan’s emotion-filled abstract works in Chennai

Though associated with the Madras Art Movement, Varadarajan’s work moved away from cultural symbolism and focused more on emotional and psychological depth. “Instead of painting realistic scenes, he explored feelings such as fear, sorrow, anxiety and inner conflict. Abstraction, for him, was not about style or decoration; it was a way to process emotions and experiences,” the curator adds.

Through this exhibition, Rithik hopes younger artists and viewers connect with the freedom and honesty in Varadarajan’s practice. “He never wanted to be limited to one style or medium. Across six decades, he moved between painting and graphic art, experimenting with etching, transfer prints, paper stencils, and printing inks. I also hope viewers connect with the emotional honesty in his work. His paintings deal with fragility, anxiety, silence, and emotional states without trying to simplify them. In today’s world, where conversations around mental health and human emotions are increasingly important, younger audiences can still find something deeply relatable in his art.” The exhibition is from May 28 to June at Ashvita’s in Mylapore.