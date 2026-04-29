As roofs fall short, sun takes over railway stations in Chennai

CHENNAI: A passenger walking on the platform exposed to scorching sun due to inadequate roofing in Chetpet railway station Temperature soars across the city, reaching 99 degrees Fahrenheit at Meenambakkam, but thousands of suburban railway commuters will be forced to wait for their trains in the harsh sun during rush hours and peak season, as many stations continue to lack full-fledged roof coverage across platforms.
At several busy stations, including Chetpet, Mambalam, Kodambakkam, Saidapet, Tirusulam, Perungalathur, Guduvanchery, Royapuram, Pattabiram, and Vandalur, large portions of the platforms remain exposed to the harsh sun. Blessed are those who begin their commute from the Nungambakkam railway station, where the shade protection is adequate.
The station offers near-complete roofing that stretches across the platform, allowing passengers to wait in relative comfort. But this is only an exception.
Though roofed waiting areas exist, commuters say they fall short during peak hours, making additional coverage a necessity. “Trains stop across the full platform length. Why shouldn’t the shelter match that?” fumed a commuter.
“I’ve been travelling from Chetpet for 12 years. The station has seen upgrades, but if this is what we get after all these years, I wouldn’t call it an improvement,” lamented Muralidharan (57). “During rush hours, passengers are forced to either sit in the heat or stand in already crowded shaded areas.” Similar concerns were echoed at other stations. With trains halting across the entire length, passengers often find themselves waiting in direct sunlight. “By the time the train arrives, you’re already exhausted,” said Sounder, a commuter from Guduvanchery.
Some commuters and railway officials claim that stations are not always crowded, so there is no need to cover the entire platform with a shade. “It’s not packed at all times. In fact, there are instances when even the sheltered seating areas are not fully occupied,” said an official at Chetpet. But the argument falls flat with commuters, who suffer by standing in the hot sun, risking heatstroke and other issues.
Passengers point out that what they are asking is to fill basic infrastructure gaps. “Once schools reopen, the crowd increases significantly. Roofing is not a luxury; it’s a basic need,” said Sandhya from Perungalathur, noting that the limited covered spaces quickly fill up.
In North Chennai-bound stations such as Royapuram, concerns extend beyond inadequate roofing. Commuters flagged poor maintenance and lack of basic amenities. “It feels like this station has been neglected. Even drinking water isn’t available at times,” said Suresh, demonstrating a dry tap at the station.
With temperatures soaring, commuters feel continuous roofing across platforms is no longer optional but essential, urging railway authorities to address the gap.
Passengers point out that what they are asking is to fill basic infrastructure gaps which haven’t been addressed for decades, despite stations getting big-ticket upgrades