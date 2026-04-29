As roofs fall short, sun takes over railway stations in Chennai

Some commuters and railway officials claim that stations are not always crowded, so there is no need to cover the entire platform with a shade. “It’s not packed at all times. In fact, there are instances when even the sheltered seating areas are not fully occupied,” said an official at Chetpet. But the argument falls flat with commuters, who suffer by standing in the hot sun, risking heatstroke and other issues.

Passengers point out that what they are asking is to fill basic infrastructure gaps. “Once schools reopen, the crowd increases significantly. Roofing is not a luxury; it’s a basic need,” said Sandhya from Perungalathur, noting that the limited covered spaces quickly fill up.