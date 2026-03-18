As Jayanthi Kumaresh bags Sangita Kalanidhi, Saraswati veena finds its voice again

It has been over three decades since The Music Academy last conferred this honour on a veena artiste. Only now has the instrument found its way back to that recognition. “So, the Music Academy giving this award to the Saraswati veena is, in itself, a statement. I will be receiving it on behalf of all veena players. It is, more than anything else, a recognition of the instrument.”

There is a quiet symmetry to the moment. The Music Academy’s logo features Saraswati holding a veena and in its 100th Conference and Concerts, the instrument finds itself at the centre of attention again. For Jayanthi