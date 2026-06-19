Arya-starrer Ananthan Kaadu's plot is set in the late eighties: Jiyen Krishnakumar

The director said that while a part of the film's story happens in Thiruvananthapuram, another part of it simultaneously happens in Tamil Nadu. The story revolves around a character that comes to Thiruvananthapuram from Tamil Nadu(played by Arya).

Interestingly, the film is releasing in both Tamil and Malayalam. While the Tamil dialogues in the Malayalam version have been retained as it is, the Malayalam dialogues in the Tamil version have been dubbed in Tamil for the benefit of Tamil audiences.