Arumbakkam residents have been reeling under a contaminated water supply for the past four days, calling for immediate action from CMWSSB

A resident of Panjai Amman Koil Street, S Manoharan, alleged, “For the past four days, we’ve been receiving contaminated water. Initially, we thought our water tank might be dirty. Later, while inspecting the sump, we found the stored metro water had been contaminated. Consuming this water, children and senior citizens in our apartment were affected with diarrhoea.”

Concurring with him was another resident from the same street, who added: “We could smell the odour while consuming the water on Sunday. We have a baby at home. To avoid illness, we temporarily shifted to our relative’s house.”

An official in the Corporation said, “The chances are high that the main sewer chamber lines are illegally linked to the SWD. The Metro is the main reason for this issue, as sewage is entering the SWD.”

“Despite paying an annual water tax of Rs 30,000 to the Metro Water department, we continue to receive contaminated water. On Monday evening, we had to book a private water tanker at Rs 1,500 for domestic use and spent Rs 10,000 to repair our motor,” fumed V Jaya.