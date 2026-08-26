Arumbakkam police recover Rs 34,000 cash bag lost by jewellery store staff

According to police, Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Karuppasamy was on duty at NSK Nagar signal junction on Sunday night, when he noticed an unclaimed bag lying on the road.

Upon inspection, he found the bag contained Rs.34,000 in cash, a purse with a bank ATM card and 40 small books related to jewellery chit scheme collections. The SSI waited for some time at the spot for the owner to return, and when no one turned up, he secured the bag and handed it over to the Arumbakkam Police Station.