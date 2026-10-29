Artworks explore life, identity and human connection

CHENNAI: Art Cube Gallery in Virugambakkam is set to host Vibrant Hues: Celebration of Life, a week-long exhibition of paintings and sculptures featuring 55 artworks by 32 artists from across South India.
Curated by Dakshayani, founder and artist of Art Cube Gallery, the exhibition opens on October 31 and will run until November 7. The works have been selected from open-call submissions received from nearly 80 artists.
The exhibition brings together a range of artistic styles, subjects and mediums, reflecting the varied ways in which artists interpret life and the world around them. The collection includes colourful and abstract paintings, depictions of temple architecture and devotional imagery, abstract interpretations of fisherwomen and yoga, intriguing collages, 3D acrylic art on canvas, and black-and-white compositions.
Visitors can explore works inspired by iconic landmarks such as the Kapaleeshwarar Temple and the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple, alongside ceramic sculptures and wooden works. With its mix of subjects and techniques, the exhibition offers something for different artistic sensibilities and budgets.
The participating artists include established practitioners, emerging talents, self-taught artists and those with formal art education and professional experience. Their works range from charcoal and coloured-pencil drawings to paintings and sculptures.
“This exhibition brings together artists whose works reflect the many ways we experience and interpret the world. Through diverse subjects, materials and artistic expressions, the works explore spirituality, nature, cultural memory, identity, resilience and human connection. Colour becomes a language for emotions, memories and ideas that often transcend words, while texture, form and symbolism reveal the individual perspectives that shape each artist’s practice.
“What connects these works is not a single narrative, but their shared exploration of life in all its complexity. Each artwork invites viewers to look beyond appearances, discover personal meaning and engage with perspectives different from their own. As curator, I hope this exhibition encourages people to pause, feel and reflect, while celebrating the individuality of every artistic voice and the shared human experiences that bring us together,” says Dakshayani, founder and artist of Art Cube Gallery.