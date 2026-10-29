Artworks explore life, identity and human connection

Curated by Dakshayani, founder and artist of Art Cube Gallery, the exhibition opens on October 31 and will run until November 7. The works have been selected from open-call submissions received from nearly 80 artists.

The exhibition brings together a range of artistic styles, subjects and mediums, reflecting the varied ways in which artists interpret life and the world around them. The collection includes colourful and abstract paintings, depictions of temple architecture and devotional imagery, abstract interpretations of fisherwomen and yoga, intriguing collages, 3D acrylic art on canvas, and black-and-white compositions.

Visitors can explore works inspired by iconic landmarks such as the Kapaleeshwarar Temple and the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple, alongside ceramic sculptures and wooden works. With its mix of subjects and techniques, the exhibition offers something for different artistic sensibilities and budgets.