Artificially coloured beef seized from Chennai eatery lacking FSSAI licence

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department seized 3 kg of artificially coloured beef from an Ashok Nagar eatery recently and destroyed it. The action came after consumers complained of flour being used in the name of chicken, and addition of artificial colouring in the food served at the joint.

Upon inspection, the food safety department officials found that the food business operator did not have a valid FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) licence. Furthermore, artificial colours were found to be used in the chicken and beef.

Artificial colours are often used beyond permissible limits in food like chicken fried rice, chicken 65, and chilli beef to make them look appealing. But not all that looks good is good for you, warned food safety department officials. Artificial colours can when consumed can even damage internal organs, they cautioned, adding that this is a rampant practice in street food joints.

Hygiene is also a major concern at the numerous eateries mushrooming across the city. During the inspection of the Ashok Nagar eatery, the food handlers were found not wearing hairnets or aprons.

Moreover, the dining area floors were not clean, and housefly nuisance was also reported.

It was also found that the restaurant used single-use plastic, which is banned, for parcelling food, for which a penalty was issued.

The food safety department also issued a warning to the restaurant and instructed the food business operator to apply for a FSSAI licence immediately.