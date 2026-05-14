Art show reflects on human experience, aspiration

Initiated by artist couple Preethi Umapathy and Prithiviraj, the collective brings together nine artists working across painting, printmaking, sculpture, and ceramics.

The exhibition will feature works by Deepika, Ganesh, Jagath Ravi, Padmapriya, Prithiviraj, Preethi, Ramesh, Saran Mathi, and Sarath Kumar, with each artist reflecting on themes of identity, aspiration, human existence, and lived experiences through their practice.