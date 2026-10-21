Art brings 22 former classmates together after 32 years

In 1994, shortly after graduating, a group of 10 to 15 painting students came together for an exhibition at the Madras Museum. Though they went their separate ways afterwards, pursuing different careers and interests, the connection they shared through art remained.



“After college, we did a show in 1994. We all went our separate ways, but after 32 years, we decided to come together again,” says Anbu, one of the participating artists and a photographer.



This time, the reunion brings together artists working across painting, ceramics, sculpture and visual communication. Many have pursued other professions alongside their artistic practices, making the exhibition an opportunity to reconnect with their creative roots.