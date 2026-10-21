Art brings 22 former classmates together after 32 years

CHENNAI: Thirty-two years after their first exhibition as students, 22 former students from the Government College of Arts and Crafts have reunited to present Unbound Juncture at Lalit Kala Akademi. Bringing together more than 90 works, the exhibition reflects the different paths they have taken since graduation and the experiences that have shaped their artistic practices.
In 1994, shortly after graduating, a group of 10 to 15 painting students came together for an exhibition at the Madras Museum. Though they went their separate ways afterwards, pursuing different careers and interests, the connection they shared through art remained.
“After college, we did a show in 1994. We all went our separate ways, but after 32 years, we decided to come together again,” says Anbu, one of the participating artists and a photographer.
This time, the reunion brings together artists working across painting, ceramics, sculpture and visual communication. Many have pursued other professions alongside their artistic practices, making the exhibition an opportunity to reconnect with their creative roots.
Unlike their first exhibition, which featured only paintings, Unbound Juncture explores different mediums, materials and social themes. The works reflect the artists’ individual journeys, offering a glimpse of how their perspectives and practices have evolved over the years.
“The exhibition has come together very well. We have received positive feedback from visitors, especially about how we have come together after so many years and how our work reflects a more mature perspective,” Anbu says.
The inauguration was a special occasion for the participating artists, who welcomed visitors and exchanged thoughts about their works. Eminent artist and film art director Thota Tharani also visited the exhibition, spending time with the artists and engaging with their creations. For the participants, Unbound Juncture is more than a group exhibition. It is a reunion shaped by decades of individual experiences, a chance to revisit shared beginnings and an opportunity to see how their artistic journeys have unfolded. Unbound Juncture is on view at Lalit Kala Akademi until October 22.