Art amalgam brings diverse practices together

CHENNAI: Art Amalgam, Edition 2 brings together a set of works that quietly explore how artists today are engaging with ideas of identity, memory and cultural continuity. On view until the end of July, the exhibition moves across mediums and approaches, creating a thoughtful mix of traditional references and contemporary practices.
The show is divided into five collections, each with a distinct lens. Cartography of Identity – Multiplicity as a Method looks at how identity is shaped over time through memory, place, and lived experience. Using grids, patterns, and layered compositions, the works attempt to map these shifting narratives.
In The Phenomenology of Resilience – The Perennial Spirit, artists turn to botanical forms to reflect on cycles of growth and renewal. The pieces are delicate yet grounded, speaking of resilience as something that builds slowly and persists over time. A more material-focused approach is seen in The Cast and the Carved – Matter, Memory & Manifestation. This section brings together sculptural works that highlight the transformation of material—how form can hold traces of time, process, and the artist’s hand.
Mapping the Ritual–Real, featuring Srinivasa Reddy, connects mythological imagery with present-day realities. The works suggest that ritual is not static, but something that continues to evolve and shape everyday life. The exhibition concludes with The Imagined Pantheon, featuring Sithikantha and Madan Meena. Drawing from miniature painting traditions, this collection reinterprets familiar symbols and narratives, giving them a contemporary context.
Together, the show doesn’t push a single idea but allows for multiple interpretations, encouraging viewers to engage at their own pace. Art Amalgam, Edition 2 is on view at Apparao Galleries, Wallace Gardens, Nungambakkam, from Tuesday to Saturday, between 3 pm and 6.30 pm, until the end of July.