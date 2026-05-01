Art amalgam brings diverse practices together

The show is divided into five collections, each with a distinct lens. Cartography of Identity – Multiplicity as a Method looks at how identity is shaped over time through memory, place, and lived experience. Using grids, patterns, and layered compositions, the works attempt to map these shifting narratives.

In The Phenomenology of Resilience – The Perennial Spirit, artists turn to botanical forms to reflect on cycles of growth and renewal. The pieces are delicate yet grounded, speaking of resilience as something that builds slowly and persists over time. A more material-focused approach is seen in The Cast and the Carved – Matter, Memory & Manifestation. This section brings together sculptural works that highlight the transformation of material—how form can hold traces of time, process, and the artist’s hand.