Arrested for child porn, man from Chennai detained under Goondas Act

CHENNAI: The 22-year-old graduate from Telengana arrested by the City police last month for circulating CSAM (child sexual abuse material) on social media platforms has been detained under the Goondas Act.

The west zone cyber crime team that apprehended the accused recommended the city police commissioner to detain him under the Goondas Act after hundreds of clips were found on his mobile phone.

The accused, Venga Raghunath Reddy of Rangareddy district in Telangana is a BCom graduate, police said. The cyber crime wing acted after his account was flagged by social media users. A special team traced the IP address and a team led by Inspector Shanthi Devi went to Telangana and apprehended him in the first week of December.

Police said that he posted this content on social media and also collected money from some of the users to share more content with minor children. Police sources said a foreign police department had sent a warning to his mail ID when they found that he had stored CSA material in a cloud account.

Reddy has been booked under sections of the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and remanded in judicial custody.