Around 1,200 students of Don Bosco create World Record with 20,000 sq ft portrait

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Jan 2025 7:06 PM IST
    CHENNAI: On the occasion of the 135th Anniversary of Don Bosco, around 1200 Students of Don Bosco Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Wisdom Town, Red Hills, created a World Record by drawing a portrait of Don Bosco on an area of about 20,000 square feet.

    This achievement was registered with International World Records (world record organisation), and a certificate was presented by Senthil Arasu, founder-chairman of IWR, and also a world record holder, to the school principal Father John Santosham, administrators Father Lourdu Raj SDB, and Father Jerome Selvaraj SDB, and PE teacher Elavarasi.

    DTNEXT Bureau

