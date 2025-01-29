Around 1,200 students of Don Bosco create World Record with 20,000 sq ft portrait

CHENNAI: On the occasion of the 135th Anniversary of Don Bosco, around 1200 Students of Don Bosco Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Wisdom Town, Red Hills, created a World Record by drawing a portrait of Don Bosco on an area of about 20,000 square feet.

This achievement was registered with International World Records (world record organisation), and a certificate was presented by Senthil Arasu, founder-chairman of IWR, and also a world record holder, to the school principal Father John Santosham, administrators Father Lourdu Raj SDB, and Father Jerome Selvaraj SDB, and PE teacher Elavarasi.