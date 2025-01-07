Around 10 lakh visitors visit the Chennai book fair in 10 days

CHENNAI: The Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) are ecstatic over the number of visitors arriving at the Chennai Book Fair.

“This year, around 10 lakh people had visited the book fair within 10 days of its commencement, which is higher than last year. The footfall has been encouraging this year. We’re expecting the number to increase in the following days,” said SK Murugan, secretary, BAPASI.

The highest sale has been children’s books. “Parents are showing special interest to make their children read and people of different age groups are visiting the book fair,” organisers said. “Books on Sangam literature and socially relevant novels also receive patronage from readers.”

The Chennai Book Fair is open on all days – from 2 pm to 8.30 pm on weekdays, and from 11 am to 8.30 pm on weekends and holidays. It will conclude on January 12 (Sunday). Visitors are provided with a 10% discount on each purchase in all the stalls.