Army–IIT-M Pravartak arm launch Avadi hub to fast-track defence indigenisation

The memorandum of understanding was signed here by representatives of the Corps of EME and Pravartak, a Section 8 company and Technology Innovation Hub under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems, hosted by IIT-M.

The NIC at Avadi is expected to leverage Tamil Nadu’s defence industrial ecosystem and strengthen the State’s defence corridor as a manufacturing and innovation hub. The initiative is being facilitated by the Army’s HQ Base Workshop Group and Directorate of Indigenisation.