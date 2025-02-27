Armstrong murder: Chennai sessions court refuses to transfer gangster Nagendran to pvt hospital

CHENNAI: Sessions court in the city refused to transfer notorious gangster P Nagendran, key accused in BSP leader K Armstrong murder case, to any private hospital for special care after perusing the health report filed by a medical team.

Principal sessions judge, S Karthikeyan heard the application preferred by Visalakshi, wife of Nagendran seeking to transfer him to the private health of their choice alleging his health is deteriorating.

On Thursday, the medical team constituted by the dean of Madras Medical College (MMC) submitted the health report after physically examining the medical condition of Nagendran. It was submitted that the report observed his health is worsening however, not recommended to shift him to private hospital.

Advocate Baalaji, on behalf of Nagendran objected to the report and alleged that Vellore Christian Medical College (CMC) where he is now admitted have no proper facilities to treat his medical condition. Since, his health is deteriorating and getting worsen he must be transferred to the private hospital of his choice, he contended.

Special public prosecutor R Sreenivasan on behalf of police objected Nagendran's plea and submitted since a special leave petition moved by his wife pending before the Supreme Court, sessions court cannot decide over shifting him to private hospital.

Advocate Baalaji objected this contention and submitted the interim order of the Apex Court, which allowed the sessions court to consider and decide in this matter.

After hearing both the submissions and perusing the medical report the court refused to transfer Nagendran to any private hospital and closed the application.

Nagendran, a notorious gangster who is serving a life sentence in Vellore Central Prison, is the key accused in the murder of BSP leader K Armstrong for allegedly masterminding the murder.

He had a liver transplant at Dr Rela Institute and Medical Center, Chromepet. In an earlier petition, his wife Visalakshi said Nagendran was being taken from Vellore prison to sessions court in Chennai frequently though the doctors advised him not to travel much considering his health condition. This has resulted in his condition deteriorating, she said.

She alleged that 50 per cent of his liver was damaged because the prison authorities denied him an immunosuppressive medication, which is essential after his liver transplant.

On January 28, he was taken to the Christian Medical College, Vellore, and found he had jaundice, said her advocate. When the prisoner requested to be transferred to the speciality hospital in Chennai for proper care, the government objected to the transfer request claiming that he was getting adequate care in Vellore itself.