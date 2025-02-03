Armstrong killing: Madras HC reserves orders for gangster Nagendran's transfer plea

CHENNAI: A sessions court in the city reserved the final orders to the plea of notorious gangster Nagendran, a key accused in the murder case of BSP leader K Armstrong, seeking medical treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

The principal sessions court heard Nagendran's plea moved by his advocate Balaji as an urgent mentioning as his client's health had deteriorated and required immediate special medical care.

It was submitted that Nagendran had transplanted his liver at a private hospital in Chromepet, and he is presently serving life imprisonment in Vellore Central Prison. He is also arrayed as the first accused in the Armstrong murder case, said the advocate.

Despite the doctors advising him not to travel frequently considering his health condition, he was being transported often to and from Vellore prison and sessions court in Chennai, causing his condition to deteriorate, he submitted.

It was also submitted that 50 per cent of his kidney was damaged as he was denied periodical monitoring and immunosuppressive medication by the prison authorities, which is essential for him.

On January 28, Nagendran was diagnosed with jaundice at a private hospital in Vellore, said the advocate. Hence, it was sought to transfer him to the hospital in Chromepet for proper medical care. However, the government objected to the transfer request and submitted that he received adequate care in Vellore.

After the submission the matter was posted to Tuesday for issuing orders.