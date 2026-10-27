Arcot Road: Bruised by SWD construction, slammed by rain

Meanwhile, the continuation of construction work during drizzling rain has raised questions about the durability of the SWDs.

Arcot Road (State Highway 113), a 12-km arterial road, connects Nungambakkam to Porur, passing through major commercial and residential neighbourhoods such as Vadapalani and Virugambakkam. The road serves thousands of vehicles and commuters daily.

The recently opened Metro line has provided some relief to commuters. However, poor road conditions, ongoing construction works, and the monsoon rain continue to make commuting a nightmare for bikers. Sewage overflowing from the ongoing SWD construction work has stagnated at the Vadapalani bus terminus, creating a foul smell and an unhygienic environment for passengers.