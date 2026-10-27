Arcot Road: Bruised by SWD construction, slammed by rain

CHENNAI: Arcot Road commuters have been facing poor road conditions for a prolonged period due to Metro Rail and storm water drain (SWD) construction works. The recent rains have made commuting even more difficult and risky.
Meanwhile, the continuation of construction work during drizzling rain has raised questions about the durability of the SWDs.
Arcot Road (State Highway 113), a 12-km arterial road, connects Nungambakkam to Porur, passing through major commercial and residential neighbourhoods such as Vadapalani and Virugambakkam. The road serves thousands of vehicles and commuters daily.
The recently opened Metro line has provided some relief to commuters. However, poor road conditions, ongoing construction works, and the monsoon rain continue to make commuting a nightmare for bikers. Sewage overflowing from the ongoing SWD construction work has stagnated at the Vadapalani bus terminus, creating a foul smell and an unhygienic environment for passengers.
Ravi Shanker, a college student and regular user of the Vadapalani bus terminus, said the stand is relatively low-lying than Arcot Road, resulting in water stagnation after heavy rain. “However, the flow of sewage water into the stagnant rainwater has made the situation worse this time. MTC bus commuters have been forced to walk through the sewage water to board buses,” he said.
In some stretches of Virugambakkam, ongoing SWD construction work has reduced the road width, causing traffic congestion during peak hours. The construction work has also left the road surface uneven, making journeys bumpy. Adding to the concerns, concrete mixer lorries have been pouring concrete for the SWD works even during drizzling rain, raising serious questions about the durability of the SWDs.
Mahindran, a resident of Arcot Road, said the SWD construction work was progressing at a snail’s pace. He cited the Mount Poonamallee Road, which was recently relaid ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate the Metro line, and questioned why Arcot Road could not be relaid within a few days as well. He also alleged that officials and political leaders did not even treat ordinary people as human beings.
A senior State Highways department official told DT Next, “The ongoing SWD construction work is being carried out by the Greater Chennai Corporation. So, pouring concrete during rain is not advisable. Metro station construction and SWD works, along with TNEB power cable shifting works, are still under way. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) had assured that the Metro station construction work would be completed before January. Once all departmental works are completed, the road will be re laid in January 2027.”