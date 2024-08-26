Archeology dept officials inspect Mahabalipuram monuments for conservation and tourism upgrades

CHENNAI: The Director General of Archeology recently conducted a personal inspection of the ancient monuments in Mahabalipuram to ensure their conservation and preservation.

This visit follows a two-day research session by Additional Director General Janvij Sharma, focused on enhancing tourist facilities around Mahabalipuram’s historic sites, including the Beach Temple, Pancha Rathas, Arjunan Tapasu, and Tiger Cave.

During the inspection, the Director General engaged with K.N. Pathak, Southern Regional Director of the Department, Chennai Circle Superintendent Kalimuthu, and Mahabalipuram Maintenance Officer Sridhar to discuss the need for improved amenities.

Recommendations included the installation of purified drinking water facilities, modern toilet complexes, additional seating, footpaths, lighting, security enhancements, and telecommunication services to better support visitors and protect the ancient structures.