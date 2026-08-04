Arayambakkam residents stage silent stir at Chengalpattu Collectorate over water shortage

CHENNAI: Residents of Arayambakkam village near Madurantakam staged a silent protest at the Chengalpattu District Collectorate on Monday (August 3), demanding immediate action to address the worsening drinking water shortage in their village.
A group of women gathered outside the Collectorate ahead of the weekly public grievance meeting, claiming that repeated appeals to local bodies had yielded no relief.
The residents said inadequate monsoon rainfall last year led to a sharp decline in groundwater levels across several villages in Madurantakam. In Arayambakkam, where around 500 families reside, many open wells and borewells have dried up in recent months, leaving households without adequate drinking water.
The shortage has also affected livestock and agriculture, forcing villagers to travel long distances to neighbouring villages to fetch water.
Many families are forced to purchase water supplied through tankers and tractors. The villagers said they had repeatedly brought the issue to the attention of the local administration but claimed no effective measures had been taken to resolve the crisis.
After the protest, the residents participated in the weekly grievance redressal meeting and submitted a petition to the Chengalpattu District Collector, urging the administration to take immediate steps to ensure a regular drinking water supply to the village.
The protesters dispersed peacefully after submitting their representation, expressing hope that the district administration would intervene and provide a solution to the water crisis.