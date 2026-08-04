Arayambakkam residents stage silent stir at Chengalpattu Collectorate over water shortage

A group of women gathered outside the Collectorate ahead of the weekly public grievance meeting, claiming that repeated appeals to local bodies had yielded no relief.

The residents said inadequate monsoon rainfall last year led to a sharp decline in groundwater levels across several villages in Madurantakam. In Arayambakkam, where around 500 families reside, many open wells and borewells have dried up in recent months, leaving households without adequate drinking water.