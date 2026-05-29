Arappor flags three missing water ATMs in RTI audit

The NGO said the project, launched in June 2025, aimed to provide free, round-the-clock automated drinking water facilities at 53 locations across Chennai. However, contract documents and work orders related to the initiative were not available on the CMWSSB website, prompting it to seek details through the Right to Information Act.

Using RTI responses, the NGO collected information on installation costs, maintenance contractors, geo-tags, and water quality reports. Volunteers later conducted field inspections at 28 of the 53 locations and found widespread operational lapses.