Arakkonam yard revamp to boost train capacity, cut delays on Chennai corridor

CHENNAI: The remodelling of the busy Arakkonam Junction yard, which cost Rs 97 crore, has been completed, paving the way for faster and more efficient movement of suburban, express and freight trains on one of Southern Railway’s (SR) most congested corridors.
A release from SR stated that the infrastructure upgrade removes a long-standing operational bottleneck by providing seamless connectivity between the Chennai-Arakkonam third and fourth fast lines and the Arakkonam yard. Railway officials said that the project transforms the junction into a high-capacity operational hub capable of handling growing passenger and freight traffic.
The revamped yard segregates suburban, main line and Renigunta-bound train operations into dedicated operational grids, enabling simultaneous train movements with minimal conflicts. This is expected to improve punctuality, reduce detention of suburban services and enhance overall operational efficiency across the Chennai-Arakkonam section.
As part of the project, SR removed 54 points, including a non-standard diamond crossing, and installed 58 new points. All passenger-running line points have been upgraded with Thick Web Switches to improve safety and operational reliability. The project has also eliminated the permanent 45 kmph speed restriction on the up line, allowing trains to operate at higher sectional speeds and reducing delays for both passenger and freight services.
Passenger-handling capacity at Arakkonam has been significantly enhanced with the extension of three platforms to accommodate 24-coach trains. The number of full-length platforms has increased from 5 to 8, enabling the station to handle more long-distance services. Platforms have also been renumbered sequentially from 1 to 8 to make navigation easier for passengers.
A major feature of the project is the commissioning of SR’s largest Distributed Electronic Interlocking system. Equipped with 9 distributed electronic interlocking huts, the modern signalling system is designed to handle 478 signalled routes while improving reliability, operational safety and maintenance efficiency.
Freight operations have also received a boost with the commissioning of a new goods shed comprising two full-rake handling lines, a 20-metre-wide RCC loading wharf and three full-length goods stabling lines. The new layout enables direct reception and dispatch of freight trains from the fast lines, reducing turnaround time and increasing freight handling capacity.
Railway officials said that the redesigned yard improves operational resilience during maintenance works by providing alternate routing options while simplifying track geometry and reducing maintenance requirements.