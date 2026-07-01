Arakkonam yard revamp to boost train capacity, cut delays on Chennai corridor

A release from SR stated that the infrastructure upgrade removes a long-standing operational bottleneck by providing seamless connectivity between the Chennai-Arakkonam third and fourth fast lines and the Arakkonam yard. Railway officials said that the project transforms the junction into a high-capacity operational hub capable of handling growing passenger and freight traffic.

The revamped yard segregates suburban, main line and Renigunta-bound train operations into dedicated operational grids, enabling simultaneous train movements with minimal conflicts. This is expected to improve punctuality, reduce detention of suburban services and enhance overall operational efficiency across the Chennai-Arakkonam section.