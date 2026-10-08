Arakkonam to join Chennai Metropolitan Area as CMDA expands boundary

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has initiated steps to expand the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) from the existing 1,189 sq km to 5,904 sq km, with Arakkonam taluk in Ranipet district set to be brought under the Chennai Metropolitan Area.
The existing Chennai Metropolitan Area covers 1,189 sq km. With the second Master Plan nearing completion, work on the third Master Plan, which will guide development over the next 20 years, began in 2022.
Public feedback was sought as part of the process, with responses received from more than 40,000 people. Draft reports are also being prepared on 26 subjects, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
In 2024, the Tamil Nadu government approved the expansion of the Chennai Metropolitan Area.
Under the expanded boundaries, several areas in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, along with Arakkonam taluk in Ranipet district, will come under the CMDA.
The total area will consequently increase to 5,904 sq km.
Initially, the third Master Plan was being prepared only for the existing 1,189 sq km area. Following the boundary expansion, the CMDA has decided to include the newly added areas in the plan as well.
Officials have been directed to coordinate the work, with additional funds to be allocated for the exercise.
The expanded areas, including Arakkonam, will consequently be brought under the planned development framework of the Chennai Metropolitan Area.