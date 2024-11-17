AR Rahman honoured with XITC Award 2024 for innovation

CHENNAI: The eXperiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC), an IIT Madras Institute of Eminence Centre, on Sunday, conferred the prestigious XTIC Award 2024 for Innovation upon music composer AR Rahman.

This recognition acknowledges Rahman’s groundbreaking work on the Virtual Reality (VR) film ‘Le Musk’ (2022).

Rahman received the award from renowned Oculus co-inventors, Professors Steven LaValle and Anna Lavalle, visiting faculty at IIT-M, during the two-day XR Summit, India’s inaugural XR Academy-Industry meet. Expressing gratitude, Rahman emphasized the significance of ‘Make in India’ and urged the development of cutting-edge technologies within the country.

“Why shouldn’t the next Apple or NVIDIA originate from India?” he stated, advocating for government support. Rahman also shared insights on emerging AI technology, cautioning against over-reliance. “AI is growing rapidly, but creativity knows no bounds. Research is exploring music’s therapeutic potential,” he noted, underscoring AI’s role as a tool.

‘Le Musk’, directed by Rahman, is a 37-minute VR thriller integrating scent, motion, and music for an immersive cinematic experience. The film follows Juliet Merdinian’s journey, guided by memories of scents, showcasing Rahman’s unique blend of jazz, orchestral, and world music.

This award solidifies Rahman’s position at the forefront of innovative storytelling and immersive technologies.