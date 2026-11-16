Apply to Anna University’s free five-day course on AI by November 30

The course is being organised by the Department of computer science and information technology, Anna university under the Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Government of India.

The programme is designed to introduce participants to the fundamentals of cybersecurity and explore how artificial intelligence can be used to address emerging security challenges. The course will cover key areas such as cryptography, network and web security, AI-based threat detection and malware analysis. Participants will gain knowledge through expert lectures, real world examples and hands on training sessions.