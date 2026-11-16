Apply to Anna University’s free five-day course on AI by November 30

CHENNAI: Anna University will be organising a five-day short-term course on AI for cybersecurity from December 7. The course aimed at creating awareness and enhancing knowledge of emerging cybersecurity technologies.
The course is being organised by the Department of computer science and information technology, Anna university under the Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Government of India.
The programme is designed to introduce participants to the fundamentals of cybersecurity and explore how artificial intelligence can be used to address emerging security challenges. The course will cover key areas such as cryptography, network and web security, AI-based threat detection and malware analysis. Participants will gain knowledge through expert lectures, real world examples and hands on training sessions.
The programme will cover 12 topics, including Fundamentals of Cybersecurity, Basics of cryptography, Introduction to AI for cybersecurity and Networking basics for cybersecurity, among others. Registration for the course is free of cost.
Faculty members and research scholars from engineering colleges affiliated with Anna University, government officials and industry personnel are eligible to apply. Participants will be selected on a first come, first served basis, and shortlisted applicants will be notified through email.
Apply by November 30 at http://isea.app/event.php