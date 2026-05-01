Apply online for admissions to SDAT’s sports hostels for 2026-27

CHENNAI: The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has officially announced admissions for its sports hostels for the academic year 2026-2027, offering young students an opportunity to receive professional training alongside education.
According to a press release, SDAT operates 28 sports hostels across Tamil Nadu, providing coaching, accommodation and food to school students’ with athletic potential.
Authorities have emphasised that only online applications will be accepted, and all other forms will be rejected. The district-level selection process will be conducted on May 7 for boys and May 8 for girls.
Trials will be held at respective district sports complexes and will include disciplines such as athletics, basketball, football, volleyball, kabaddi, handball, cricket (for boys), and other sports. Candidates who perform well at the district level will qualify for state-level competitions, the details of which will be published on the official website.
In addition to district trials, direct state-level selection events for specific sports will take place on May 12 across various venues in TN.
Online applications have been open since April 8 on www.sdat.tn.gov.in. Students studying in classes 6-9 and also 11 are eligible. Deadline for submission of applications is 6 pm on May 6.