Apply for Executive MBA at IIT-Madras by October 26

Offered by the Department of Management Studies (DoMS), the programme follows a blended learning format, with in-person and virtual classes conducted on alternate weekends. The department was ranked among the top 13 business schools in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025.

Applicants must hold a first-class bachelor’s degree in any discipline and have at least three years of industry experience. Selection will be based on the DoMS entrance examination and a personal interview. “The EMBA programme of the department has been steadily receiving overwhelming support from the industry. The students are diverse, with an average experience of 12 years, and come from different domains in the industry,” said Prof Saji K Mathew, HoD