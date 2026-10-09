Apply for Executive MBA at IIT-Madras by October 26

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) has invited applications for its two-year Executive MBA (EMBA) programme for working professionals, with the last date to apply set for October 26 and classes scheduled to commence in January 2027.
Offered by the Department of Management Studies (DoMS), the programme follows a blended learning format, with in-person and virtual classes conducted on alternate weekends. The department was ranked among the top 13 business schools in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025.
Applicants must hold a first-class bachelor’s degree in any discipline and have at least three years of industry experience. Selection will be based on the DoMS entrance examination and a personal interview. “The EMBA programme of the department has been steadily receiving overwhelming support from the industry. The students are diverse, with an average experience of 12 years, and come from different domains in the industry,” said Prof Saji K Mathew, HoD
The curriculum integrates management education with technology and innovation, covering platform economics, global business management, cybersecurity applications, and business models and innovation. It also examines how emerging technologies are reshaping business models, markets, operations, customer engagement and competitive strategy.
The programme aims to strengthen participants’ functional expertise, cross-functional decision-making and leadership capabilities for global business environments. Its structure combines functional foundations, integrated strategic perspectives and global leadership, alongside two capstone projects that focus on applying advanced management concepts to practical business challenges.
Drawing on the department’s faculty expertise, research and experiential learning, the programme seeks to prepare mid-career professionals for leadership roles in an increasingly technology-driven business environment.
For details, call the EMBA office (044) 2257 5558