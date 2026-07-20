Apply for 9 senior posts at CMRL by today

The recruitment drive covers leadership positions in operations, rolling stock, electrical systems, architecture, finance and automatic fare collection.

CMRL has announced four regular posts. There’s one post for a general manager (operations) with a pay scale of Rs 1.20 lakh-2.80 lakh and a maximum age limit of 55 years. And, two deputy GMs (rolling stock) posts with a pay scale of Rs 80,000–2.20 lakh, one deputy GM (Automatic Fare Collection) and one manager (Automatic Fare Collection).

Candidates must have BE/BTech degrees in Electrical, Electronics and Communication (ECE), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Information Technology (IT), Computer Science Engineering (CSE), or a combination of these disciplines. The upper age limits range from 38-40 years.