Apply for 9 senior posts at CMRL by today

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has invited applications from qualified and experienced professionals to fill nine senior-level vacancies on both regular and contract/deputation basis. The deadline to apply is today.
The recruitment drive covers leadership positions in operations, rolling stock, electrical systems, architecture, finance and automatic fare collection.
CMRL has announced four regular posts. There’s one post for a general manager (operations) with a pay scale of Rs 1.20 lakh-2.80 lakh and a maximum age limit of 55 years. And, two deputy GMs (rolling stock) posts with a pay scale of Rs 80,000–2.20 lakh, one deputy GM (Automatic Fare Collection) and one manager (Automatic Fare Collection).
Candidates must have BE/BTech degrees in Electrical, Electronics and Communication (ECE), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Information Technology (IT), Computer Science Engineering (CSE), or a combination of these disciplines. The upper age limits range from 38-40 years.
Additionally, there are 5 posts on deputation/contract basis – chief general manager or general manager (electrical systems), chief general manager or general manager (rolling stock), joint general manager (architect), deputy general manager (finance and accounts) and two manager (architect) posts.
The monthly remuneration ranges from Rs 85,000 for manager (architect) to Rs 2.70 lakh for CGM-level posts. Maximum age limit varies between 38 and 55 years, while qualifications include BE/BTech (Electrical/ECE), BArch, and UG/PG with CA/CMA for finance and accounts.
Last date to submit online applications is July 20. For more details, visit https://chennaimetrorail.org