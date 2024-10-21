Apply for 3-yr LLB courses till Oct 23 at Dr Ambedkar Law University

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University has opened counselling for the admission of three-year LLB degree courses at present and students have been requested to apply before October 23.

As per the registrar’s notification released on Saturday, the university has opened access to mop-up counselling for admission to the degree courses offered in the affiliated private law colleges across the State.

The university has requested the candidates to send their original certificates through email before 5.45 pm on October 23.

The schedule of the counselling includes the verification of original documents online till October 23. The issuance of the allotment order online has been set for October 26, the notification read. The date of joining has been allotted between October 28 and 30.

Candidates belonging to the Backward Class (others/Muslims) have been directed to apply to 3yearbcbcm@tndaluadmission.com. And, candidates belonging to Most Backward Class (MBC) /Denotified Communities (DNC) can apply to 3yearmbc@tndaluadmission.com.

In addition, Scheduled Caste/SC (Arunthathiyar) and Scheduled Tribe can apply through 3yearscst@tndaluadmission.com.