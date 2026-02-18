Applications open for Tata Capital Pankh Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Tata Capital Limited provides financial support to enable students from underprivileged families to achieve their educational aspirations.
Eligibility: The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme 2025-26 is open to Indian students currently enrolled in Classes 11 and 12, general graduation, specialised discipline programme, polytechnic/diploma, or ITI courses at recognised institutions in India. Applicants must have secured a minimum of 60% marks and 80% for professional graduation in the preceding academic year. Additionally, the annual family income from all sources should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.
Prizes & Rewards: Students can receive a scholarship of up to 80% of their course fees, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1,00,000, depending on their academic level and performance. (whichever is less)
Last Date to Apply: February 28
Application mode: Online applications only