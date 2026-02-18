Applications open for MynVidya: Myntra Cares Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The MynVidya: Myntra Cares Scholarship Program extends financial support to students belonging to the families of garment workers and artisans and helps them pursue their higher education in recognised State and Central Universities, including artisan-related NSDC-certified upskilling training programs, empowering students to overcome financial barriers in pursuit of their academic and career goals.
Eligibility: Applicants from families employed as a full-time garment workers and artisans who must have completed Class 12 in any stream with a minimum of 60% marks. Annual family income of the applicants must be less than Rs 5,00,000.
Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a scholarship of Rs 20,000 per year for 3 years.
Last Date to Apply: February 28
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MVMCSP2