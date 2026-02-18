Applications open for J N Tata Endowment Loan Fall 2026-Spring 2027; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The JN Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications from Indian students who wish to pursue higher studies overseas. Students who are selected for the loan scholarship, may be recommended for a partial Travel Grant and a Gift Award, which is linked to their academic performance in their overseas studies, at the discretion of the Trustees of the Trusts concerned.
Eligibility: Must be an Indian citizen enrolled in a recognised institution in India. Must be pursuing a full-time undergraduate or postgraduate (general/professional) courses (any year) as well as diploma programs in Veterinary Science, Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, Dairy Science, Livestock & Poultry Management, Para Veterinary, Fodder Management or allied fields.
Prizes & Rewards: Loan scholarship of upto Rs 20 lakh
Last Date to Apply: March 15
Application mode: Online applications only
