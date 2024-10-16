Applications open for IIT Madras' executive MBA program; check details

CHENNAI: IIT Madras’ Department of Management Studies (DoMS) on Wednesday invited applications for its Executive MBA Program, which is aimed at training mid-career working professionals in contemporary management knowledge to lead a modern business organisation.

According to IIT Madras, the EMBA program has been designed to fit seamlessly with the hectic schedule of working professionals, allowing them to continue their jobs even while pursuing a degree that could help them advance their careers and open new opportunities.

The in-person classes would be on alternate weekends (Saturday & Sunday) at the IIT Madras campus. October 20, 2024 is the last date to apply for this course. Those interested can apply through the link: https://doms.iitm.ac.in/admission/.

Shortlisted candidates will go through a selection process at the IIT-M campus from November 8 to 10.

It would comprise a written aptitude test and a personal interview.

The written test will be based on business acumen, logical reasoning, quantitative ability, and verbal aptitude.

The results will be announced by December, and the program will commence by January 2025.

The course would be taught by world-class faculty who blend cutting-edge research with practical industry experience, ensuring that the students receive the most relevant and impactful education, an IIT-M release added.