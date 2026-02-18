Applications open for BGM Foundation Pashu-Seva Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The BGM Foundation Pashu-Seva Scholarship Programme 2025–26 invites applications from meritorious students pursuing courses in Veterinary Science, Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, Dairy Science, Livestock & Poultry Management, Para Veterinary, Fodder Management or allied fields.
Eligibility: Must be an Indian citizen enrolled in a recognised institution in India. Must be pursuing a full-time undergraduate or postgraduate (general/professional) courses (any year) as well as diploma programs in Veterinary Science, Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, Dairy Science, Livestock & Poultry Management, Para Veterinary, Fodder Management or allied fields.
Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a fixed Scholarship per year: For Diploma Courses: Rs 36,000; For general graduation / post-graduation: Rs 36,000; For professional graduation / post-graduation courses:Rs 75,000
Last Date to Apply: February 28
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ABCPSS1