Application open for ANM course at Tondiarpet Infectious Diseases Hospital

CHENNAI: The Public Health Department of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has invited applications for the two-year Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) course at the Tondiarpet Infectious Diseases Hospital for the academic year 2024-25.

The applications will be available at the hospital from September 2 to 9, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

A release from the department stated that preference will be given to the family members of the employees working in the GCC and girl students who have studied in the Chennai Corporation schools.

Students of government and government-aided schools, who have passed Class 12, can also apply for the course.

Eligible and interested candidates may obtain the forms at the Office of the Director (P), Infectious Diseases Hospital, No.187, Tiruvottiyur Highway, Tondiarpet.

The application forms should be submitted along with a registration fee of Rs 50. The last date for submission of application forms is at 5 pm on September 11. Late applications will not be accepted.