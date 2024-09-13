Appeal against acquittal of Husband's murderers: DGP office ministerial staff threatened

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old woman working as a ministerial staff at the state police headquarters was allegedly threatened by an auto-driver, who was acquitted after trial in her husband's murder case.

Police sources said that the woman has been taking steps to appeal against the acquittal and learning of it, the auto driver accosted and threatened her.

On Monday, when Anusya was headed to work when the auto driver, Pandurangan and his associate intercepted her.

They verbally abused her and threatened her asking to stay away from the case after which the woman filed a complaint with Ashok Nagar Police.

Police arrested Pandurangan on Thursday. Investigations revealed that Pandurangan and Anusya were neighbours in Ashok Nagar.

The two families used to quarrel over Pandurangan and his brothers parking autorickshaw outside Anusya's gate and also letting off drainage in front of Anusya's house.

In June 2012, Pandurangan, his three brothers and associates allegedly barged into their house and hacked Anusya's husband, Shiva to death.

All the accused in the case were acquitted in 2018 after which Anusya has been trying to appeal against the acquittal, irate over which Pandurangan and his friend, Ramachandran threatened Anusya.