Apollo on Greams Road crosses 2,000 robotic orthopaedic surgeries

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, has crossed the milestone of performing more than 2,000 robotic-assisted orthopaedic surgeries, marking what the hospital described as Tamil Nadu’s largest orthopaedic robotic programme.
The procedures include total and partial knee replacements and total hip replacement surgeries.
The programme combines Stryker’s Mako SmartRobotics system, 3D CT-based imaging and detailed pre-operative planning to enable patient-specific joint replacement procedures.
According to the hospital, robotic assistance provides surgeons with detailed anatomical information and helps in planning and executing procedures with greater precision, while clinical decisions and surgical judgement remain with the operating surgeon.
Dr Arun Kannan, senior orthopaedic robotic surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, said, “The milestone reflects the experience built by the team over the years, including in handling complex knee and hip replacement cases.”
Dr Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO, Chennai Region, Apollo Hospitals, said, “The achievement shows the institution’s focus on integrating advanced technology with experienced clinicians and multidisciplinary care.”
The milestone adds to Apollo Hospitals’ wider robotic surgery programme. The hospital group had announced in February 2026 that it had crossed 8,000 robotic surgeries across medical specialties.